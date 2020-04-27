Coronavirus: Rose of Tralee postponed for first time in 61 years

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will not take place this year because of Covid-19.

It is the first time in the 61 year history of the festival that it has been postponed.

The organisers had originally hoped to stage the festival in the autumn, but they have found it impossible to stage the Rose selections in the centres around the world.

Instead, the next Rose of Tralee festival will happen in August 2021.

The Rose of Tralee has been a fixture of the Irish summer for decades especially since it started being televised in the 1970s.

It is loved and loathed by viewers, but regularly attracts some of the biggest TV audiences of the year and generates huge commentary on social media.

The Government’s recommendation that no events with more than 5,000 people present should take place during the summer made it impossible to hold the five day festival as it attracts crowds well in excess of that on to the streets of Tralee.

In a statement, Rose of Tralee executive chairman Anthony O’Gara said the decisionn had taken into account Government guidelines about large gatherings.

He added: “Over the past few weeks, our team have been considering how best we could safely deliver some, or all, of our 2020 festival events.

“This is the first time in our 61 year history that the festival has been postponed, but it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well.

“The Rose of Tralee International Festival operates on a yearlong basis, in Irish communities worldwide; and we will continue to harness the goodwill of our extended Rose family in supporting communities and charitable efforts over the next 12 months.

“Similarly, we will each have a role to play in restoring our communities and local economies following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2021.”

The current Rose of Tralee Dr Sinéad Flanagan is serving on the front line as a medical doctor.