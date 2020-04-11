Coronavirus: Release of well-known Belfast lawyer from ICU

A well-known Belfast-based solicitor has been released from intensive care having been in critical condition with coronavirus.

Niall Murphy (43) gave a thumbs-up in video footage of him being wheeled from an intensive care unit (ICU) on Friday night. Mr Murphy, a married father-of-three from Belfast, is a partner in KRW Law in Belfast. He has been involved in many high-profile criminal trials and civil court cases, often representing victims of the Troubles.

He is also the spearhead behind Ireland’s Future, the group campaigning for a Border poll on a united Ireland.

Mr Murphy’s release from ICU on Good Friday was described as “life-affirming and poignant” by his friend and fellow partner at KRW Law Kevin Winters.

Mr Winters told the Press Association: “Hearing news of his transfer out of ICU has been seismic for Niall’s family.

“The timing of the move coming as it did on Good Friday is both life-affirming and poignant. Watching the video of Niall being clapped and cheered by all the medical staff as he leaves ICU is truly inspirational and a defiantly iconic moment during this hellish crisis.”

Mr Murphy is also a keen GAA enthusiast. Antrim GAA tweeted: “Great to see Niall Murphy is out of ICU. All the prayers are working.”

Sinn Féin Assembly member Gerry Kelly tweeted the video of Mr Murphy’s thumbs up, saying: “Go Niall go!”