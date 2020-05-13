Coronavirus Q&A: Is Ireland's contact tracing fast enough?

Why does test and trace matter?

As we move out of lockdown, breaking the chains of transmission – identifying and contacting people who have been in touch with known cases before they asymptomatically spread the virus – is the cornerstone of returning to a “new normal”. If this is not effective, we may lose control of the virus again, and end up back in lockdown, not to mention facing an upsurge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

What does it involve?

Experts have said in recent days the entire testing and contact tracing continuum has to be completed within three days. That means from the time you’re swabbed to the time all your contacts are interviewed. The median time for testing is five days, coming down towards four, and the average time is 2.4 days. Most hospital cases can get a same day result.

The HSE says a positive test result is uploaded to the Covid Care Tracker system in 90 minutes. The aim then is to do three calls as quickly as possible; call one informs someone of their status, call two gathers close contact information, and call three is to the close contacts. Unanswered calls are repeated, which can add time. Over the last seven days, the median time to complete call one is 20 hours; most calls one and two happen on the same day – the goal is to get call threes completed by lunchtime of the day following receipt of the result.

Is it going fast enough?

So, based on most recent information, it seems contact tracing for non-complex cases takes on average between 24 and 36 hours, and when complex cases are included, this stretches to four days.

Going on what has been published, it seems a best case scenario, say for a healthcare worker (quick testing turnaround) who is not a complex case (and therefore easy and fast to trace), might complete the process in two days. But average cases might take upwards of six days, and many cases will take a lot longer than that – well beyond the recommended timeframe.

A quick health warning: Because the HSE does not publish standardised data on the performance of testing and tracing, it is hard to be definitive on just how the system is performing. NPHET has said it is open to publishing this data, but it has not been forthcoming yet. The above information is gathered from press queries and press conferences from the last week or so.

What is slowing it down?

On Tuesday evening, the HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, said the issue at the moment was the testing and tracing system is dealing with “low volume [of cases] and high complexity”.

Because of the way testing was targeted for the month of April, at residential facilities, direct provision care homes, and hospitals, there hasn’t been a vast amount of tests done. But there has been a lot of complex cases; interviewing someone who has no English, or who has dementia, about their contacts in the past 10 days can be hard; also, healthcare workers might come into contact with dozens of people, including vulnerable patients.

While these complex cases are certainly slowing things down, other factors should be positively affecting turnaround time. For example, fast testing for healthcare workers should positively affect average turnaround times, while low numbers of contacts during lockdown should also be aiding speed there.

Is anything else slowing it down?

Yes. Much of the testing system was built from scratch, in a hurry. So there’s an element of “you wouldn’t start from here” about it. Manual data entry results in errors, sometimes key contact information is missing. Computer systems aren’t talking to each other, the failure to complete significant IT infrastructure upgrades like unique patient identifiers and lab information management systems appears to be playing a role.

Should we be concerned?

A lot of the issues outlined above are unavoidable, if you only look at a timeframe that starts eight weeks ago. Those currently working within the system have made substantial progress in a short period of time, under immense pressure, and that shouldn’t be underestimated. Others are frustrating, like the legacy of underinvestment in IT infrastructure.

However, if we are going to relax restrictions, systems to slow and stop a highly infectious virus that spreads invisibly have to be extremely effective. Going on what we know now, there is plenty of cause for concern.