Coronavirus: Public transport numbers 75% down on this time last year

Passenger numbers on subsidised public transport services have fallen by up to 75 per cent due to the coronavirus outbreak, the National Transport Authority has said.

Usage figures published by the State agency on Thursday show daily passenger numbers on services provided by Irish Rail, Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Luas and Local Link have fallen to between 25 per cent and 30 per cent of the levels seen this time last year.

The authority issued a statement after a day of discussions with public transport operators but did not provide a breakdown of which services had been hardest hit - either by route or operator.

Almost 800,000 passenger journeys are made on public transport in the State every day, with about 650,000 of these in the Greater Dublin area. Some 156,000 journeys are made on Dublin suburban rail services alone.

The authority said the services provided by these operators would continue as normal for the immediate future. It said it would continue to monitor transport patterns in conjunction with the operators.

Each of the public transport operators has established an internal coordination group which meets daily to monitor developments around Covid-19 and to update business contingency plans.

The authority said it had been advised that all public transport vehicles and stations were being cleaned in accordance with infection control measures issued by the HSE’s Health Surveillance Protection Centre.

HSE information is being displayed on buses, trams and trains, in stations and on real time passenger information displays across Ireland. All customer service channels remain open and are being monitored by public transport staff, the authority said.