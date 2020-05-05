Coronavirus payments unsustainable, warns Doherty, as over-70s advised to avoid shops

The current level of payments for people who have lost all or part of their income due to the coronavirus restrictions are unsustainable in the long-term, Minister for Protection Regina Doherty has said.

There now 598,000 people receiving the special Covid-19 unemployment payment - an increase of about 7,000 in the last week. The department said this was on top of about 205,000 on the live register in receipt of job seeker benefit.

The figures come as people over the age of 70 who are coming out of cocooning have been advised not to stop and talk with friends or neighbours when they are exercising under the new 5km rule which came into force today.

At the Government’s Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday morning, assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said “the key message is to avoid all contact with other people, maintain a no touch policy and wash your hands on returning home.

“It is still recommended that people cocooning avoid the shops,” she said.

Construction workers

Ms Doherty told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she hoped all construction workers will come off the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and return to work in the coming weeks, which would take 78,000 people off the live register.

“We will continue to look after people long after this pandemic is over,” she said.

Workers in 52,000 companies or businesses are having their pay funded in full or in part under the Government’s temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

It is understood that about 427,000 workers who have received at least one subsidised payment.

This means there are about 1.23 million workers relying on State support for all or part of their income.

Artist Sarah Bracken Soper reads a copy of My Left Foot by Christy Brown under a mural she painted quoting the author on the side of her home in Crumlin, south Dublin during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photograph: PA

Responding to the unemployment figures, Ms Doherty said Government officials were “now planning the necessary further supports and initiatives we will need to put in place to ensure that the thousands of workers who have been displaced can return to work as quickly as possible”.

“We are determined that this short term health crisis will not be a long-term economic one for all those workers and families who have been affected.”

She said the Government’s €6.5billion package to support business was a recognition of the need for assistance, she said. Only part of the package will require legislation which would take weeks which was why government formation negotiations were important.

Press briefing

At Tuesday’s Government press briefing Ms Canavan said the roadmap to reopening Irelandwhich was published last Friday was a “flexible framework based on an assessment of risk”.

She said it is a gradual and stepwise plan towards reopening. “Our ability to open the economy and society will be entirely dependent on our success in slowing down the virus.”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has denied that there is any tension between the government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Responding to media reports of tension between the two bodies, Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke “it’s just not true, it doesn’t mean that we don’t debate the issues. Nphet has a job to do and that is to offer the best advice”.

Nphet met on Tuesday morning to discuss the situation with coronavirus while an update is expected from An Garda Síochána on the number of people arrested for breaching coronavirus travel restrictions.