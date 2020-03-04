Coronavirus: Organisers assess ex-Italian PM’s participation in Dublin conference

The organisers of a public conference taking place on Wednesday at Trinity College Dublin are assessing if former Italian prime minister Romano Prodi should participate, having travelled from a coronavirus-hit region of Italy.

Mr Prodi arrived hours before Irish people were cautioned against non-essential travel to parts of Italy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from Europe’s worst-hit country.

The former president of the European Commission is still due to speak at the conference entitled Europe and the Future, which is hosted by the university’s debating society, the College Historical Society, and the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA).

It is understood that the organisers are assessing whether Mr Prodi’s attendance at the event, which is expected to draw a large attendance, should proceed in light of the travel advisory from the Department of Foreign Affairs warning against non-essential travel from northern Italy.

The event is taking place as part of a week-long commemoration marking the 250th anniversary of “the Hist” and was open to members of the public who registered online to attend.

Mr Prodi travelled into Dublin on Tuesday afternoon from Bologna, the capital of the Emilia-Romagna area, via Munich in Germany, according to a spokesman for the IIEA.

The two cases of coronavirus identified in the Republic of Ireland so far involved individuals who have returned from Italy.

Warning

The Government had previously warned anyone who had travelled from Emilia-Romagna and the other affected areas of northern Italy to self-isolate and phone their GP immediately if they experienced symptoms of the virus.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday advised the Irish public against non-essential travel to Emilia-Romagna and three other regions in northern Italy badly affected by the virus after the second case was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

“We have been closely monitoring the advice of the HSE and Trinity College’s dedicated coronavirus unit and we have been in continual consultation with the Italian embassy in Dublin,” said the spokesman for the IIEA. “Following all advice available to use, and in consultation with the Hist and Trinity’s chief medical officer, we decided to continue with the event as foreseen.”

Mr Prodi is one of a panel of speakers at the event where Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will deliver the opening address of the conference.

The other speakers include former European Commission president Herman Van Rompuy, former EU secretary-general Catherine Day, former EU ambassador to the US David O’Sullivan and Tony Barber, Europe Editor of The Financial Times.

The event starts at 12.30pm in the Edmund Burke Theatre on Trinity College’s campus in Dublin city centre.

Cancelled

Another former European Commission president José Manuel Barroso was also due to speak but he cancelled his appearance due to travel advice relating to the coronavirus.

Italy, the European country worst affected by the outbreak, is struggling to contain the spread of the illness with the death toll rising to 79 and the total number of cases reaching 2,502 on Monday.

The country’s health authorities are considering setting up a new quarantine red zone to try to contain the virus that is spreading from the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna to the south. The infection has been identified in all but one of Italy’s 20 regions.