Coronavirus: One more death in North as total deaths rise to 506

The number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the North’s Department of Health (DoH) has risen to 506 after the department reported one further fatality on Sunday.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland now stands at 4,570.

Of the 1,080 individuals who were tested in the last 24 hours, 25 tested positive for coronavirus.

Figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) recorded 664 deaths involving coronavirus up to May 15th, 40 per cent more than the DoH, which noted 472 deaths in the same period.

Northern Ireland produces two sets of figures on coronavirus-related deaths. The DoH figures include all deaths recorded by Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts where there has been a positive test for coronavirus. These are mainly hospital deaths.

The NISRA figures are released weekly and are based on death registration. They cover deaths in all settings and include all fatalities which mention coronavirus on the death certificate, whether or not there was a positive test for Covid-19.

According to NISRA, just over half of the coronavirus-related deaths in the North in the week ending May 15th took place in care homes. 32 – 52.5 per cent – were in care homes, 27 were in hospital, one was in a hospice and one was at a residential address.

It was the fourth week that there have been more deaths in care homes than in hospitals in Northern Ireland. However, the number of care home fatalities fell for the second week in a row.