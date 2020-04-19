Coronavirus: One further death in North as number rises to 194

One person has died in hospital and 159 more have tested positive for coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the Public Health Agency (PHA) on Sunday.

A total of 194 people with coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, have now died in hospital in Northern Ireland.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stands at 2,645, with a total of 16,490 tests carried out. Almost 800 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

Seventeen further deaths were recorded by the PHA on Saturday.

Figures released on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) showed that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the North is at least a third higher than the daily statistics released by the PHA.

According to NISRA, at least 39 suspected coronavirus-related deaths were not recorded in the PHA figures up until the week ending April 10th.

NISRA’s data counts all deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on a death certificate, and includes deaths in care homes and hospices.

Modelling estimates by the North’s Department of Health (DoH) had predicted that Northern Ireland would experience the peak of the coronavirus outbreak between April 6th and 20th.

On Thursday the chief scientific advisor at the DoH), Professor Ian Young, said the North was “at, or very close to” the peak, but might continue to see a rise in deaths for another week.