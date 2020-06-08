Coronavirus: Numbers on wage subsidy scheme rise as pandemic unemployment recipients fall

There has been a marked fall in the number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment but a rise in those receiving the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

The Department an Taoiseach said on Monday that there has been a drop of 27,000 to 515,000 in the number of people receiving the € 350 payment in the past week. That follows a drop of 36,000 last week and the number is now some 80,000 lower than the high of almost 600,000.

The cost to the Exchequer this week is € 118,000.

However, the number of people receiving the wage subsidy scheme has increased for the fourth week in a row and has now stands at 529,000. The scheme helps businesses remain viable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure represents an increase of over 20,000 on the number receiving the payment last week.

The increase was expected as those who went back to work with employers in vulnerable sectors would change to receiving subsidy payments while working, whereas until now they were receiving the unemployment payments.

“We certainly expected to see some swap-over ,” said a Government source. “It is a gradual change.”

The rate in the drop of those receiving unemployment is expected to accelerate sharply in the coming weeks as more and more businesses re-open after the three month furlough.

It is expected to fall below half a million next week for the first time since April. The second factor that will accelerate a fall will be the Government decision that part-time workers who were earning € 200 per week or less before the Covid-19 outbreak will, from June 29th, no longer be entitled to receive the full €350 payment but will receive a payment of €205.

At the Government press briefing on Monday, assistant general secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that “no person on the lower rate will receive less than they did (pre-Covid)”.

The cumulative value of the employee subsidy scheme now stands a €1.42 billion with 59,000 employers now benefitting. The number is expected to increase sharply in the coming weeks before the scheme is closed in August.

Keep contact to small number of people

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said regional responses to restrictions for Covid-19 could be considered, but that it would be difficult to implement in a small country like Ireland. A “more nuanced approach” was something that could be considered, especially when there were county figures like Sligo where there has not been a case of the virus in 23 days, he said.

Mr Harris also appealed to the public to “cop on” and to keep a list of people they meet. Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast said he said he was concerned about the increase in the number of contacts people were listing when diagnosed with the virus. “Now is not the time to meet your first cousin once removed,” he said, urging people to keep the number of close contact to small numbers. The Minister also said he would like to see more people wearing face coverings on public transport and when shopping. “It’s not a magic shield, but it is a help.”

The Department of Health reported on Sunday that one more person had died from Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the State to 1,679. There were a further 25 confirmed cases of the disease reported, bringing the total number of cases to 25,201.

Later on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Harris said that progress against the virus was still fragile, but that “today is a great day for the country, a really good day. People brought us to this point,” he said as Ireland enters its second phase of lockdown easing.

The Minister said he wanted to see the good day become a good week, a good month and a good year. He called on people to decide in advance who they were going to meet and to do so out of doors if possible. “If we get through this phase things are looking good.”

‘Not a race, it’s a marathon’

However, Mr Harris warned that if the R number begins to increase then public health experts will step in and advise the government what to do. The R number describes an infection’s level of contagion.

“Thankfully the trajectory is low” at present, the Minister said. Public health advice remained that a physical distance of two metres was safer than one metre, he added, but there may be some settings where the two metre guideline could not be easily applied, such as in the hospitality sector. The issue will be reviewed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) over the next week to two weeks to provide guidance, he said.

“We need to do this in a public health led way, not by ‘he who shouts loudest.’ “What looks slow today, looks prudent in a few weeks. We are showing that we are willing to adapt. We are looking at the remaining phases and how best to sequence. It’s not a race, it’s a marathon, we have to plan with caution. We may be able to get the summer back.”

The Minister defended the Government’s timing on the reopening of schools saying that the safety of children had been a priority. The reopening of crèches was also a challenge, he said and they could not open until it was safe to do so. When asked about government formation talks and if he would remain in his portfolio, Mr Harris said he loved being Minister for Health and that he expected there would be a draft plan for government later this week. A number of key issues needed to be resolved, he added. “I hope this week will see progress.”

Hospitality industry

Pubs serving food and opening on June 29th will have to give customers limited time slots in their premises and provide a “substantial” meal, under new guidelines being considered by Government officials.

Guidelines for reopening the hospitality industry following the Covid-19 lockdown are due to be published on Tuesday and sources involved in the drafting of the documents say pubs intending to open at the end of month may be asked to provide two courses and operate table service.

Hotels will also be advised to place key cards onto guests’ phones, ban buffets and provide breakfast in the room.

Sources have said there is concern in the hospitality industry at the impact this will have on five-star hotels in particular and that further advice may be needed in relation to spas.

While the draft guidelines still contain references to the two-metre social distancing rule, there is significant pressure and lobbying from business groups to reduce this to one metre.

Transport monitoring

Meanwhile, Dublin buses, trains and trams will be closely monitored on Monday to ensure continued physical distancing as the second reopening phase from the Covid-19 lockdown kicks in.

Government and transport sources said difficulties in maintaining the two-metre limit between passengers would increase pressure to introduce mandatory wearing of face coverings.

Bus and train inspectors are due to monitor passenger numbers and distancing behaviour on Dublin Bus services and on Dart and commuter trains as capacity will be limited to 25 per cent or less of normal to protect against the spread of the virus.

Normal weekday services are resuming after public transport use fell by 90 per cent during the lockdown. Inspectors will check for “any particular pinch points”, said one source, though the most pressure is not expected until the hospitality industry opens in the third phase on June 29th.