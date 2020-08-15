Coronavirus: Number of cases in hospital system holds steady

The number of confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 in the hospital system continued to hold steady at the end of the week, new figures released by the Health Service Executive (HSE) show.

As of 8pm on Friday evening, there was a total of 14 confirmed cases admitted to hospitals, and a further 136 suspected cases across 29 acute hospitals monitored by the health service. This is an increase of one confirmed case and a decrease of two suspected cases when compared to the same time the previous day.

When compared with the same time last week, it is an increase of two confirmed cases and 24 suspected cases.

There are currently 308 vacant general beds, excluding critical care beds, across the hospital system. Some 33 adult critical care beds are available, in addition to six paediatric beds and 15 critical care beds in the private system.

A total of 284 critical care beds are occupied, including eight occupied by Covid-19 patients. A further nine patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 are in critical care beds. Five confirmed cases are ventilated, as well as three suspected cases.

Earlier, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland reported a further 65 diagnoses of Covid-19 there on Saturday. The total number of cases in the region is now 6,364; there were no further deaths linked to the disease, with the toll remaining at 558.

Some 173,227 individuals have been tested in the six counties, with 289 positive tests in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, the latest data on contact tracing shows the average time taken from referral for a test to obtaining a lab result is two days. This is a slight increase on the same day last week, when the process was being completed in 1.8 days.

The average time to complete contact tracing calls is 1.8 days, an increase on last week’s figure of 1.2 days.