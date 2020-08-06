Coronavirus: Notable rise in infections in North with 43 new cases recorded

Northern Ireland has now gone 24 days without recording any Covid-19 deaths but, according to the latest figures from the North’s Department of Health, there has been a notable increase in the number of cases.

On Thursday afternoon the Department reported that there were 43 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 6,049. That compares with the 10 new cases recorded on Wednesday and the eight cases on Tuesday.

The death toll in the North remains at 556. So far 150,953 people have been tested for the virus in the North.