Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports seven deaths, 451 cases

Seven further coronavirus-related deaths were reported by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health on Saturday.

The department also recorded 451 positive Covid-19 tests bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 54,628. The total number of people to have died with the virus is 1,039, according to the department.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday reported coronavirus had been a factor in more than 1,400 deaths. Figures compiled by Nisra present a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health. The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place. The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus. While the departmental death toll passed 1,000 this week,

Nisra has reported coronavirus as a factor in 1,410 deaths that occurred up to November 27th. The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The first 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in the country on Friday ahead of the beginning of the vaccination programme next week.

It is understood the first recipient will be a vaccinator who is also involved in the administration of the vaccine rollout. They are to receive the jab on Tuesday morning.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will initially be used to inoculate the teams of more than 800 vaccinators followed by priority groups, beginning with frontline health and social care workers. – Additional reporting: PA