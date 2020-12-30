Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports record 2,143 new cases

Northern Ireland reported a record 2,143 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after a second vaccine was approved for use in the country. The North’s Department of Health said there had been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The record figure comes after Minister of Health Robin Swann said approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the UK paved the way for a “significant acceleration” of the country’s vaccination programme.

Mr Swann said that 50,000 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are currently available to Northern Ireland, with delivery arranged in advance of Wednesday’s announcement about its approval. Further supplies are expected early in the new year.

Already in Northern Ireland more than 33,000 people have been vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which was approved in the UK on December 8th.

“Today’s announcement is extremely welcome news and helps us look forward to the new year with optimism and hope,” said Mr Swann. It would mean a “significant acceleration” of the vaccine rollout in the North.

But the Minister also warned that the coming weeks will be among the “most challenging yet” in the pandemic, with the North’s health service under immense pressure.

“The vaccine programme will transform the situation but that will take time,” said Mr Swann.

Urging people to abide by the current six-week lockdown he added, “Between now and then, we need another big push to get through these next few months. We can all play our part in supporting the health service and in protecting each other from Covid-19. Please follow the public health advice to stop it spreading.”

The approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine means Northern Ireland GPs can begin the first phase of population vaccination from January 4th, starting with those aged 80 years and over.

The programme will then be rolled out based on age and other clinical vulnerability factors. Prioritisation will be guided by the British Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). The rate of progress will depend on the availability of the vaccine, in terms of both manufacture and supply.

The initial phase of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination programme was focused on care home residents and staff, which were the number one priority as recommended by JCVI. Health and social care staff in direct contact with vulnerable patients also were offered vaccination.

The health department said that 80 per cent of care homes have been visited. So far 8,940 care home residents, 10,484 care home staff and 14,259 health and social care staff have been vaccinated.

The North’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine could be “more readily” taken to people. “It will make the task of vaccinating those most at risk and then the entire population over 50 years much more achievable,” he said.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the North’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, said the “characteristics” of the Oxford/AstraZeneca meant the department could “more rapidly scale up the vaccination programme roll-out, staying in line with the JCVI priority recommendations”. – Additional reporting: PA