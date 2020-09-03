Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports one more death and 77 cases

The North’s Department of Health in its daily bulletin has reported one more death from coronavirus, taking the official death toll to 563.

The department also reported 77 new cases of Covid-19, bringing its total of confirmed cases to 7,442. So far 242,434 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

The latest update from the Northern Ireland Statistical and Research Agency (Nisra) revealed that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the region to August 21st was 871. Nisra bases its total off information on death certificates while the department records fatalities where there has been a positive Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has confirmed that a man in Co Fermanagh was fined £1,000 for failing to quarantine on returning from a holiday in Spain. This was the first such fine issued in Northern Ireland.

The man, who later tested positive for coronavirus, was due to have been self-isolating for two weeks after returning from the Balearic Islands. He was fined after, it is understood, he went out socialising in Enniskillen at the weekend.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd confirmed that the £1,000 fine was issued on Tuesday. He explained that implementing the travel rules was a matter for the UK Border Force and that police had acted on its recommendation to take action.

“Everyone needs to continue to follow the government’s guidance to help suppress the transmission of the virus and support our NHS, ” he said.

“It is encouraging to see that to date there has been a high level of compliance since the introduction of the mandatory quarantine on travellers coming into Northern Ireland from restricted countries and I hope that continues,” added Mr Todd.

He said that “as always, our approach remains to engage, explain and encourage, and only where necessary enforce”.

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne told the North’s Policing Board on Thursday that the fine demonstrated that the rules were being enforced.