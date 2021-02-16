Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports nine further deaths

A further nine people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday. It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 2,009. An additional 341 people tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, the North’s Minister of Health Robin Swann said the 2,000 deaths milestone was a harsh reminder that the battle against the virus is far from over.

Mr Swann said: “We must not forget that behind every death will be a family left in grief.

“I want to extend my sincere condolences to every family mourning the loss of a loved one.

“Sadly, we know this virus has the potential to take more lives so it remains as important as ever to be vigilant and follow all the public health advice.

“Today serves as another harsh reminder that we cannot be complacent.”

Mr Swann hailed progress in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines in Northern Ireland but he warned people not to get ahead of themselves.

“As I have said before, this is a complex and long-term undertaking and it will be some time before the vaccination programme is rolled out to the majority of the population,” he said.

“I’m very aware of the sacrifices that the people of Northern Ireland have made over the course of the last year and the collective effort to make the current lockdown effective.

“We are now beginning to see the outworking of those sacrifices in a lowering of infection rates but again I must urge caution. We need to sustain this reduction in transmission to preserve life and support our health service.” – Additional reporting: PA