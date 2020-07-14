Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports just two new cases

The North’s Department of Health recorded no new Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland in its latest daily bulletin published on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the official death toll from the virus at 556.

Just one fatality has been reported in the North in the last 10 days.

There were just two new cases of coronavirus taking the number of confirmed cases to 5,790. So far, 122,403 people have been tested for the disease in Northern Ireland.

While the death toll reported by the department is 556, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency reported last week that 839 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred by July 3rd.

The department figures report deaths of patients who had tested positive for the virus whereas the Nisra figures are based on information entered on death certificates.

Last week, cinemas, bingo halls and gyms in Northern Ireland reopened as part of the latest relaxation of lockdown rules. A quarantine period for those arriving in the region from more than 50 countries, including popular holiday destinations such as France and Spain, also stopped. Face coverings were also made mandatory on public transport. Additional reporting: PA