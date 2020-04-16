Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports highest daily number of deaths

Eighteen people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours in what is the highest daily increase in the North since the outbreak began.

The figures released by the Public Health Agency (PHA) bring the number of hospital deaths among coronavirus patients in Northern Ireland to 158.

A further 113 people tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. A total of 2,201 cases have now been confirmed in the North.

Earlier, the director of public health at the PHA told the Stormont Assembly’s health committee that the number of fatalities “will continue to rise for the next two or weeks” even though other statistics were improving.

Professor Hugo van Woerden, who is also medical director at the PHA, said “the numbers at a high level across testing, across admissions to hospital, across ICU [intensive care units]” showed “our admissions to hospital are falling, we’re discharging more people, numbers in ICU are falling.”

However, he told the committee he believed “we can make a strong case for saying that Northern Ireland is actually in the strongest position of the five jurisdictions that we might compare ourselves to.”

He said this was “the view of the PHA, as of today, across the whole gamut of features of the Covid epidemic.”

That is not to be “complacent”, he said, “or not to say that couldn’t change even with 72 hours, but the methodology that has been followed here has been successful,” he said.

The first minister, Arlene Foster, told BBC Radio Ulster on Thursday that the lifting of lockdown would be a “step by step process” and would be “led by the science”.

On Wednesday, the lockdown was extended in Northern Ireland for at least another three weeks.

Ms Foster also said that the North’s health minister, Robin Swann, was considering measures to allow loved ones to say goodbye to dying relatives - as have been put in place by the UK health secretary, Matt Hancock - and she expected an announcement from Mr Swann soon.

At the meeting of the Assembly’s health committee on Thursday, Prof van Woerden faced questions in regard to coronavirus testing in Northern Ireland.

He said the focus was on “the gearing up of additional testing” and as capacity increased “we need to use that testing capacity and we need to test a lot more people in the community and that may be associated with slight changes to the lockdown approach.”

But he acknowledged there had been challenges, and said the Belfast laboratory “has had mechanisms break down” and there was “a global shortage of some reagents at times.”

Given that, he said, “we have done very well as a system to keep that ramping up rapidly, probably proportionately higher than the five nations we might compare against.”

Prof van Woerden said there was no backlog to testing, and 500 environmental health officers were available to help with testing, as were a number of university medical students.

A further test centre for healthcare workers opened at Newtownards MOT centre on Thursday.