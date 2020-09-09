Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 49 new cases

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health reported 49 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

There have been 607 new cases identified in the last week. The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 7,957.

There were no further coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Wednesday, leaving the total number recorded by the department at 567.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has recorded 873 deaths up to August 28th. Nisra bases its figures off information on death certificates while the department reports deaths where there has been a positive test for Covid-19.