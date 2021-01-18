Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 19 more deaths, 640 cases

A further 19 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health (DoH) said on Monday.

It brings the total number of fatalities reported by the Department to 1,625.

However, the number of people testing positive for the virus each day is falling, with 640 people confirmed to have coronavirus in the 24 hours to Monday.

In the last seven days 6,647 cases of the virus were identified, compared to 9,666 in the previous seven-day period, the Department said.

A total of 823 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in the North’s hospitals, with 65 in intensive care. Overall, hospital occupancy is at 93 per cent, with one site – the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen – operating at over-capacity on Monday.

The chair of the representative body the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, warned on Monday that the weeks ahead were “going to be the most difficult in the health service probably ever” and he and his colleagues were worried it could be overwhelmed.

He told the BBC the current pressures on doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers were “sobering and mind-numbing”, and the BMA was worried about the mental strain they were under.

While there was “light at the end of the tunnel, we’ve a long difficult tunnel to go through before we go out the other side and see the benefits of the vaccine,” Dr Black said.

“When you have such overwhelming demands on the service . . . we’re worried that the service could be overwhelmed and difficult decisions could be made.”

No data agreement

Meanwhile on Monday, the North’s Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, told the Assembly on Monday that agreement has not yet been reached between Belfast and Dublin over the sharing of passenger data on arrivals into the Republic who then travel onto the Republic.

The First Minister, Arlene Foster, said last week that ministers had agreed at a meeting of the Northern Executive that the issue should be raised “urgently” with the Taoiseach.

Ms O’Neill said they had “raised this issue on every occasion we have had opportunity to raise the issue, and I think it is really regrettable there hasn’t been a resolution as of yet”.

She said she believed the legal issues had been resolved so she did not see any barrier to the sharing of information, and she hoped a meeting on Wednesday would “allow some opportunity for there to be a way forward”.