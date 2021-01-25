Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 17 further deaths

A further 17 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, its Department of Health said on Monday.

It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the department to 1,747.

The rate of infection in the North is continuing to fall, with total of 422 new positive cases of the virus identified in the last 24 hours.

In the last seven days 4,921 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the North, compared with 6,633 the previous week.

The average number of cases per 100,000 of the population over the last seven days is now 261.5, though there are large variations between areas.

The highest case rate per 100,000 people is in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, where it stands at 475. Derry and Strabane – which in the autumn had one of the highest rates of infection in the British Isles – is now the lowest in the North, at 139.4.

In the North’s hospitals 828 people with coronavirus are receiving treatment, with 74 in intensive care.