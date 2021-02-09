Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 10 further deaths

Ten more people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland and a further 275 tested positive for the virus, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 1,953.

The department’s data shows the death rate has been slowing, with a total of 58 deaths with Covid-19 recorded in the last seven days, compared with 112 the previous week.

A total of 579 people with Covid-19 are being treated in the North’s hospitals, with 60 in intensive care.