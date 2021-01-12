Coronavirus: Northern Ireland records 22 more deaths

The North’s health department has reported 22 more coronavirus deaths taking the total since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1,498.

On Tuesday afternoon, the department also reported that there were 751 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 55 in intensive care and 38 on ventilators.

The North’s Minister of Health Robin Swann on Tuesday briefed Executive Ministers on the increasing pressures on the health service and on hospitals due to the high incidence of coronavirus.

While Northern Ireland appears to be past the peak of the current surge the lag between people becoming infected and some needing hospital treatment means that hospital admissions will continue to rise.

The North’s six health trusts have warned that by the third week in January already stretched hospitals could be dealing with double the current number of coronavirus patients.

On Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster said the Executive was running out of further options to curb the spread of the virus apart from imposing a possible new nighttime curfew.

Ms Foster said the R rate of infection number had dropped to about 1.2 from an estimated 1.8 in early January. She said things were “moving in the right direction” but people needed to be prepared for the extra pressures on the health service in the coming weeks.