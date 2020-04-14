Coronavirus: Northern Ireland records 10 further deaths

Ten more people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Public Health Agency (PHA).

It brings the total number of patients with the virus who have died in the North’s hospitals to 134.

Eighty-five new cases have been identified, and the total number of confirmed cases of the virus, also known as Covid-19, now stands at 1,967. A total of 13,095 tests have been carried out.