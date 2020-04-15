Coronavirus: Northern Ireland movement restrictions extended until May

Restrictions on people’s movement introduced in Northern Ireland in reponse to the coronavirus pandemic will remain in place until at least May, Stormont’s health minister has said.

Robin Swann said only essential travel is permitted and people are urged to remain at home to limit coronavirus spread as ministers attempt to replenish supplies of protective equipment for health workers.

A quarter of a million gowns have been sent to England and Mr Swann defended the temporary sharing of materials throughout the UK. He held discussions with fellow ministers in Northern Ireland on Wednesday about maintaining social distancing restrictions.

“On the back of that review, the Executive today has agreed that the restrictions and requirements set out in the regulations continue to be necessary if we are to continue to flatten the epidemic curve, manage the capacity of the health service and keep Covid-19 deaths to a minimum,” he said.

“There will be a further review which will inform how we progress and the position will be closely monitored, however now, as before, the message remains the same — please keep safe, stay home, and protect our NHS, as they are working to protect us.”

The North’s Public Health Agency on Wednesday said six more people had died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 140.

The agency also reported 121 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of cases recorded to date to 2,088. A total of 13,672 people have been tested for the virus in the North. - Additional reporting: PA