Coronavirus: Northern Ireland death toll rises to 28
Public Health Agency reports six more fatalities and 53 new positive cases
A cyclist passes in front of the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with graffiti supporting the NHS. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters
The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by six to 28, health officials said.
The Public Health Agency said testing had resulted in 53 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 586. – PA
More to follow...