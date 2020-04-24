Coronavirus: Northern Ireland death toll climbs to 276

There have been 276 Covid-19 related deaths in the North since the pandemic began, according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra).

A statement on Friday issued by Stormont’s department of finance said the Nisra figures published for the week ending April 17th show that, of the 276 total deaths involving Covid-19, 166 (60.1 per cent) occurred in hospital, 93 (33.7 per cent) occurred in care homes, 3 (1.1 per cent) in hospices and 14 (5.1 per cent) occurred at private addresses or other locations.

The 96 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 44 separate establishments, the statement said.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Public Health Agency (PHA) to April 17th was 212.

Death certificates

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, filled out by medical professionals.

The provisional number of total deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending April 17th was 424, 11 fewer than the week before, but 134 more than the five-year average of 290.

101 (23.8 per cent) of these deaths mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 242.

Over the last three weeks in total, 410 “excess deaths” — deaths above the average for the corresponding week in previous years — have been registered in Northern Ireland.

Males accounted for about half (49 per cent) of all registered deaths in the calendar year 2020 to April 17th and slightly more than half (54.1per cent) of the 242 Covid-19 related deaths registered over the same period.

The majority of all deaths registered this week and the year-to-date were of persons aged 75 and above. This age group accounted for two-thirds of all deaths and almost 75 per cent of Covid-19 related deaths in the year-to-date up to April 17th.

There have been 5,245 deaths registered in the year-to-date, 30.3per cent of which (1,589) were classified as “respiratory”.

The number and proportion of respiratory deaths is lower in the year-to-date than the five-year average of 1,613 (31.7 per cent).

Daily figures

PHA daily figures cover the number of deaths reported to it where the deceased had a positive test for Covid-19 and died within 28 days, whether or not Covid-19 was the cause of death.

The PHA figures may not capture all deaths that occur outside hospital.

The Nisra weekly provisional death statistics, are based on death registration information collected by the General Register Office, count all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate by the doctor who certified the death, whether or not Covid-19 was the primary underlying cause of death.

The figures include cases where the doctor noted that there was suspected or probable coronavirus infection involved in the death.

As a result the weekly totals will usually be higher than the relevant daily figures — because the DoH daily updates only include those who have tested positive for the virus.