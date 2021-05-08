Coronavirus: North reports no further deaths in last 24 hours
Almost 1.5m doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the North so far
Thousands of shoppers wait for Primark to open for the first time since the latest lockdown on April 30th in Belfast. Photographg: Charles McQuillan/Getty
No further deaths relating to Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health has said.
Additionally, it reported 81 newly confirmed cases of the virus.
Some 1,450,283 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as part of the North’s rollout programme.
On Friday, the head of the North’s rollout said the programme would be delayed by several weeks due to changed UK advice on using AstraZeneca.
Patricia Donnelly outlined the consequences of the new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation that people under 40 should be offered an alternative to AstraZeneca due to a link to rare blood clots.
More to follow . . .