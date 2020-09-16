Coronavirus: North records two further deaths and 129 new cases

Two more people in Northern Ireland have died with coronavirus, according to the North’s Department of Health.

Both were aged between 60 and 79. One of those who died was from the Newry and Mourne council area, and the location of the other is not known.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities recorded by the department to 573.

In the last 24 hours to Wednesday, 129 people tested positive for Covid-19. There have been 8,631 confirmed cases of the virus in the North since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last week, 641 new cases have been identified. Belfast has been the worst affected council area, with 168 new cases. In Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon 95 new cases were identified, with 72 in Antrim and Newtownabbey and 61 in Derry City and Strabane.

Almost two-thirds of cases identified in the last week have been in those aged under 40. People aged between 20 and 39 accounted for 264 new cases, while there were 130 cases in those aged 19 and under.

Twenty-one people with coronavirus are in hospital in the North, and three are in intensive care. There are outbreaks in 25 care homes.

Concerns have been raised over student house parties in the Holyland area of south Belfast, where police have issued a number of fines for breaches of coronavirus regulations and made arrests for anti-social behaviour.

The MP for the area, the SDLP’s Claire Hanna, said the students who were involved in anti-social behaviour had demonstrated “an astounding lack of judgement” which was “appalling in any situation, but particularly dangerous in the context of a global health pandemic.”

“It must be made clear and in no uncertain terms, that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable,” she said.

“I urge the minority of students and young people who are causing this hassle, and distress for residents, to wise up and consider the impact of their actions on those around them and their future.”