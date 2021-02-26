Coronavirus: North passes 500,000 vaccine doses administered

A further two people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for coronavirus.

Another 241 individuals have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

On Friday morning there were 335 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 36 were in intensive care.

The Depart of Health reported on Friday afternoon that more than half a million vaccine doses have now been administered in Northern Ireland. As of February 25th, 537,086 doses of a Covid vaccine have been administered. Of those, 31,898 are second shots with the remainder being single shots administered. – Additional reporting PA