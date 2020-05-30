Coronavirus: Nine more deaths reported in the Republic

The deaths of nine people in the Republic due to Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (PNPHET).

The fatalities confirmed on Saturday bring to 1,651 the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the State, NPHET said in its latest update on the pandemic.

As of midnight Friday May 29th, NPHET also said it has been notified of 59 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of the disease in the Republic to 24,929.

More to follow.