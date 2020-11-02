Coronavirus: NI spread slows but O’Neill sounds note of caution

Eight more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.

The North’s Department of Health said seven of the deaths had occurred in the 24 hours to Monday morning, and one had occurred previously.

The total number of people who have died in the North with Covid-19 now stands at 724, the department said.

A further 493 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 identified in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,609.

There are now 379 people with coronavirus in the North’s hospitals, with 52 in intensive care.

Pupils returned to school in Northern Ireland on Monday after an extended, two-week half-term holiday.

The spread of Covid-19 has slowed following the introduction of tighter restrictions – including the effective shutdown of the hospitality industry – just over two weeks ago, with the average number of cases over the past seven days now at 263 per 100,000 people, compared with about 350 when the new measures were implemented.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the “current restrictions”, which are in place until November 13th, “would come to an end” and Ministers were “now constructing a strategy as to how we can then continue to live with the virus”.

The point of the restrictions, she told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday, was to bring the reproduction – or “R” number – of the virus below one, “then after that we would have a strategy as to how we could continue to live with the virus but at the same time have our economy open”.

Extension to restrictions

However, taking questions in the Assembly on Monday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Executive intended “to publish work around an exit strategy over the coming days” but did not rule out an extension of the current restrictions.

Asked by the SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan if she could “clarify if she agrees with the First Minister’s position that businesses should reopen if safe to do so in two weeks’ time after the restrictions lift”, Ms O’Neill said allowing as many businesses as possible to reopen was “obviously the ideal” but she had been “honest enough to say that we have to keep all options on the table”.

Ministers, Ms O’Neill said, were “consistent across the board in saying that we want to find a way to move away from continual lockdown”.

The devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales took part in a meeting of the UK’s emergency Cobra committee on Monday and agreed to “work together on a joint approach to the Christmas period”.

They also urged the UK government to further extend the job retention “furlough” scheme once a one-month extension ends on November 30th.

The North’s Minister for Finance, Conor Murphy, told the Assembly on Monday that while this new extension was “welcomed”, he would press for it to be extended beyond November “for the weeks ahead will continue to be very challenging for businesses and workers who need certainty that the support offered by the furlough scheme will remain in place”.