Coronavirus: New testing plan to be published on Thursday

A new plan for Covid-19 testing is to be published on Thursday committing to a 72-hour turnaround time for the the completion of test and contact tracing, as well as the long-promised target of 100,000 tests per week.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) plan will form a core part of new guidelines that will support the process of gradually easing restrictions from May 18th.

The testing arrangements will contain a series of key performance indicators, including the number of tests per week, the turnaround time for results and targets for contact tracing.

It comes after criticism of the nine-day average turnaround from when a test is taken to results returning to the patient. Most experts recommend a 72-hour timeframe.

Improvements

Health officials have promised improvements, and have highlighted a range of technical issues including data-entry errors, a lack of automation and systems that cannot interact with each other which are delaying the issuing of results.

The State claimed in March that it could achieve as many as 15,000 tests each day, later revised to 100,000 a week. However, until recent weeks the number of tests carried out has fallen well short of targets, which has contributed to the delays.

Community tests – those not taken in hospitals or residential settings – take a median time of five days to complete the process, whereas hospital cases take a day to complete testing and another day for tracing, although this can be longer in complex cases.

Such complex cases are more common in hospitals and care homes or direct provision centres as there may be more contacts, or there may be language barriers or complications arising from a person’s illness or even death.

“The recent testing of residential care facilities was particularly challenging in ensuring the timely notification of results as there were thousands of residents and staff across over 600 settings. This process obviously pushes out the average time for contact tracing,” the HSE said.

It said that it had no accurate figures on the split between complex and non-complex cases at the moment, but prior to the mass testing of nursing homes, “approximately 80 per cent of cases were marked as routine”.

A senior HSE source told The Irish Times that the majority of tests would be turned around in 72 hours, but there would “always be outliers for more complex cases”.