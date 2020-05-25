Coronavirus: More than 34,000 closed claim for unemployment payment last week

More than 34,000 people are understood to have closed their claim for the Government’s special €350 coronavirus unemployment payment last week to allow them to go back to work.There were 585,000 receiving the payment last week.

This is expected to reduce slightly when the figures are released by the Government shortly. However, there is a time lag between the closure of a claim and the receipt of the final payment.

Meanwhile, a disease control expert has warned of repeated waves and surges of coronavirus for the next four years.

Prof Gerry Killeen, research chair in applied pathogen ecology at the school of biological, earth and environmental sciences in University College Cork said coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, will become an endemic pathogen, “something that is permanently part of our landscape.”

Prof Killeen said it was not good enough to flatten the curve - it needed to be crushed, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The actions taken against the virus in Ireland have been too slow and half-hearted, he said, particularly with regard to incoming travellers and asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

“It is guaranteed that a second wave will come when they ease restrictions. Why embark on a journey that will backfire?” he said.

Prof Killeen said the existing restrictions should go on for longer so that the virus can be eliminated from the country. “The implications are huge.”

Keeping restrictions in place for another two to four months would eliminate the virus, he said. Otherwise the cycle of lockdowns and restrictions could be stretched over the next four years.

Prof Killeen said there was no doubt that a lot of businesses would close and the restrictions would have a huge impact on people’s lives. For some they had already gone past the point of no return, he said and some would never recover. “This pandemic is going to have a huge impact on the economy.”

The question that must be asked, he said, was how much damage would be done by four years of repeated restrictions and surges of the virus.

Accelerating lifting of lockdown

Government will consider accelerating the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions if the number of new cases continues to decline, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar mulling making an announcement in early June on easing aspects of the lockdown.

While senior sources stressed that such a move would be entirely dependent on further progress in containing the disease, the internal debate in the Government reflects the growing pressure coming from business groups and several Ministers who favour a quicker relaxing of the measures.

The next phase in the planned easing of the lockdown is due on June 8th, with a further phase on June 29th, and another on July 20th. But if the numbers of cases and deaths continue to fall in the coming weeks, some aspects of the July 20th opening could be brought forward to June 29th.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said four additional Covid-19 deaths and 57 new cases were reported on Sunday, a significant fall when compared to the height of the crisis. The figures bring the total dates to 1,608 and cases to 24,639.

Ministers are due to meet public health officials, including chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, to discuss the reopening measures in the coming days.

Meanwhile, minutes of emergency team meetings show the Government’s expert advisory group on the pandemic believed there was a “lack of evidence” to support social distancing guidelines being two metres rather than one.

The issue has been raised in recent days by some Cabinet members who want the distance reduced. Such a change would make it much easier for schools and businesses to reopen but Mr Varadkar said at the weekend “there is no change” to the two-metre rule.

One or two metres

In March, the advisory group on the Covid-19 pandemic said it had found there was a “lack of evidence in distinguishing between one metre and two metres”.

“In addition, in some circumstances (including the healthcare, and domestic settings) it may not be possible or practical to maintain two metres distance,” group chair Dr Cillian de Gascun told NPHET on March 16th according to the minutes. “As such, the recommendation is that at least one metre, but ideally two metres is maintained between people, especially in the context of keeping distance from symptomatic individuals.”

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on Sunday said that reducing physical distancing to a metre would create “significant extra capacity” to manage Covid-19 patients.

Separately, in a letter to the National Bus and Rail Union, Mr Varadkar said that tax incentives to encourage people to work from home and the introduction of staggered opening times for schools and colleges may be considered as part of plans to reopen the economy.