Coronavirus: Lockdown of Kildare extended by two weeks

The Government has announced a new package of financial measures to businesses in Kildare after agreeing to extend the lockdown in the county by two weeks due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

The lockdowns of neighbouring Laois and Offaly has been lifted, while the restrictions will remain for Kildare based on the advice of the State’s National Public Health Emergency Team.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said further assistance would be provided to Kildare businesses following the decision to extend restrictions.

“I realise how disappointing today’s news will be for the people of Kildare. It has been a devastating few months for business owners, their staff and families,” he said.

“By extending these restrictions now, we will avoid further, more damaging measures later on. We must do everything we can to protect people. The people of Kildare are making a sacrifice on behalf of the entire country. I recognise that and we are redoubling our efforts to help businesses.”

The local lockdowns of the three counties, introduced two weeks ago in response to a surge in Covid-19 cases linked to outbreaks in meat processing plants and food companies, were the first regional restrictions to be introduced by the Government during the five-month pandemic.

Infections have remained high in Kildare during the two-week lockdown of the counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the State’s acting chief medical officer, said on Thursday night there had been 455 Covid-19 cases in Kildare over the past 14 days compared with 81 in Offaly and 41 in Laois.

Following the decision of Cabinet to lift restrictions for Laois and Offaly and to extend the lockdown for Kildare, Mr Varadkar announced the additional supports for businesses.

The supports include large financial grants, greater assistance from the local enterprise office in Kildare, additional marketing grants and prioritised applications from Kildare for all schemes.

“I’m particularly concerned about small businesses and those in the hospitality sector. I have asked the Local Enterprise Office to make a list of recommendations for further measures that Government can take to help businesses in Kildare to maximise trade over the next two weeks,” said Mr Varadkar.

He said that the Government “will do everything we can to help.”

It comes as another 20 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health, bringing the total in the region to 6,576.

No further deaths with Covid-19 have been reported.

Figures calculated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) using information from death certificates, shows the total number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in the region to August 14th was 863. The departmental figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus.