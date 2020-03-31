Coronavirus: Letters flow to self-isolating father whose children were found dead

Andrew McGinley, the father of three young children who were found dead at their home in Co Dublin earlier this year, has received more than 1,000 letters and postcards while in social isolation as part of the national effort to combat coronavirus.

The bodies of his three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley, were discovered in their Newcastle house on January 24th.

The children’s mother, Deirdre Morley, has since been charged with their murder, but has been too unwell to attend court.

Mr McGinley last week appealed via his Twitter account @conorsclips for people to write to him to keep him company while he self-isolates.

“If you want something to do, or to give your kids something to do then I’d be delighted to get cards or letters about anything,” he wrote.

“I’m struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company. I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request,” he wrote.

“Can you write to me? If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome.”

In the days and weeks following the children’s deaths, there was an outpouring of public support for Mr McGinley, who received many letters and cards from people across the country.

Last Friday, he wrote: “Maybe just let me know if you and your kids are enjoying Conor’s Clips (or not, everyone’s a critic!).” During his funeral eulogy for his children in January, Mr McGinley had said: “Conor announced at Christmas that he wanted to set up a You Tube channel. Containing what he never quite committed to but I promised to help him and I will do that for him.”

In his latest update on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Mr McGinley posted a photograph of two An Post containers full of letters and postcards he had received. He tweeted: “I possibly should have thought this through. Thank you all. Andrew.”

He responded humorously to some of the letters via his Twitter account: “Maria - thank you for the scratch card, I won a tenner. Sean - I’m not a doctor so stop scratching it, apply some [Sudocrem] and get yourself to A&E. Karen - ring your mother.

“Only another 950 to read. Seriously enjoying this so thank you all so much.”