Coronavirus: Leaving Cert to be cancelled as Holohan sees ‘little prospect’ of June pub opening

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he hopes today will bring “certainty and clarity” for Leaving Certificate students and their families.

His comments come as Leaving Cert exams are set to be cancelled and replaced with a “Plan B” in which students will be awarded grades based on their classwork, according to well-placed sources.

Students who are unhappy with their awarded grades will likely be given the option of sitting written exams at a much later date, possibly until January 2021.

This would be too late for students to take up their chosen courses in the coming academic year.

The Department of Education plans are to come before Cabinet today. If approved they will come as a relief to tens of thousands of students and parents who have been craving certainty since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

“It’s been an extraordinarily stressful time, doing your Leaving Cert is an extraordinarily stressful time at the best of the times,” Mr Harris said. “Obviously that stress has been compounded this year by the fact that the virus has shut schools and created an uncertainty in terms of what might be safe to do in the coming weeks and months,” he told reporters on Friday morning.

Mr Harris said “a massive amount of work” had been undertaken by the Minister for Education Joe McHugh and the Government to try and find a way forward.

“It hasn’t been easy, if there was an easy straightforward solution it would have been taken before,” he said. “They’ve been trying to find a path forward and we’ll have details of that later today.”

The deaths of another 29 patients were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing on Thursday. There have now been 1,403 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic at the total number of cases stands at 22,385.

Under the draft plan, schools will play a key role in awarding students’ grades based on a combination of their class rankings, performance in previous exams and assessments and other indicators.

While teachers will help determine these grades, the process will be technically overseen by school principals and senior management.

These grades would then likely feed into a process where final grades could be awarded by the department using a “bell curve” and school indicators.

This bell curve refers to the practice of adjusting the marking process to ensure a similar proportion of students secure the same numbers of H1s, H2s and H3s each year.

Department officials are understood to be keen not to refer to this process as predicted grades and, instead, are referring to it as an national standardised systemise.

Secondary teachers’ unions have signalled that they would be willing to support such a measure, subject to a number of clarifications and assurances.

Pubs re-opening

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Friday there is “very little prospect” of bars and pubs opening in June due to the difficulty in adhering to restrictions necessary to maintain physical distancing. Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke show Dr Holohan also said NPHET is to discuss additional measures regarding travel into and out of Ireland to examine if any changes need to be made to that specific aspect of the coronavirus plan. Travel remains a challenge, he said and the recommendation remains that people avoid all non-essential travel both off the island and back into Ireland. The issue will be discussed at an NPHET meeting today along with compulsory quarantining. Dr Holohan said advice will be given to the Government subsequent to the NPHET meeting, but he said social distancing will continue to be the “challenge”.

The country is doing well, he said. “We’re holding. We’ve managed to suppress the spread of the infection,” but there had been an impact among vulnerable groups and in nursing homes. Dr Holohan also said it was necessary to leave three weeks between each phase of easing of restrictions to allow enough time to see if something not predicted in terms of the virus was picked up, he said.

Face masks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it was unlikely the public would be asked to wear masks consistently when outside the home, but it could be a possible requirement in enclosed spaces such as public transport or shops.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, Mr Varadkar said that the pandemic unemployment payment and wage subsidy scheme would continue beyond mid-June. While the schemes “can’t last forever”, withdrawing them would have to be done in a gradual way.Exact details of how the schemes will continue have not been worked out yet, he added, the Government will make their plans clear before the end of May.

Marginalised groups

Marginalised groups and other “challenging” sectors are to become a new frontline of the battle against Covid-19.

While the overall daily number of new cases reported on Thursday fell to its lowest level in over six weeks, a greater focus is planned on areas where the virus continues to circulate at significant levels. Earlier today Mr Harris opened a new Covid-19 assessment hub at the Mater Hospital in Dublin to work specifically with marginalised groups in the inner city.

Some 58 per cent of Roma who have undergone testing, and 43 per cent of Travellers, have had a positive result, according to official figures. The overall positivity rate for all people tested has fallen to under 4 per cent.

The new hub includes a mobile unit to test and treat marginalised groups across the inner city, and will be able to deliver test results in under an hour.

The situation in meat factories, detention centres and other locations where virus “hot-spots” have been identified will be examined by the NPHET at its meeting today.