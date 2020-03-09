Coronavirus latest: All St Patrick’s Day Parades in Ireland set to be cancelled

All St Patrick’s Day Parades in Ireland are set to be cancelled in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus on Monday.

Earlier on Monday Minister for Health Simon Harris said the coronavirus outbreak in the country will become “very serious”, adding there was a moderate to high risk it could follow in similar ways as experienced in other European nations.

The France-Ireland Six Nations game which was scheduled to conclude the Guinness 2020 Six Nations in the Stade de France next Saturday has been postponed.

Coronavirus outbreak: Main developments on Monday

Global stock markets plunge on Coronavirus fears

Ireland v France Six Nations match postponed

Cabinet committee meets over virus response

Visitor restrictions in place at many hospitals and nursing homes

Public events are being cancelled in Ireland

Simon Harris expects rapid escalation in cases

Italy quarantines quarter of its population

Mainland China reports no new cases for second day

Cruise ship with infected passengers to dock in California

Taoiseach cuts short St Patrick’s Day US trip

Global cases exceed 110,000 , according to estimates

Concerns over the impact of Coronavirus on the global economy have prompted some of the biggest one-day stock market falls since the 2008 crash.

US stocks plunged 7 per cent after opening on Monday, triggering a 15-minute trading halt for the first time since December 2008.

The markets were also spooked by the stand-off between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has triggered a 30 per cent crash in oil prices.

Dublin’s Iseq index slumped as much as 6.2 per cent in early trading, bringing its decline from the first day of trading this year to 19.6 per cent.

More than 110,000 people have been infected in 105 countries and territories and 3,800 have died, mostly in mainland China, according to a Reuters tally.

Ireland’s match against France in the Six Nations has been postponed until October. Photograph: Reuters

Italy’s prime minister has promised “massive shock therapy” to beat the coronavirus on Monday and urged Europe to act decisively to contain the virus.

Italy on Sunday ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its northern region on Sunday covering 16 million people, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak there.

Public gatherings

In Ireland the first meeting of the Cabinet committee on the coronavirus is taking place at Government Buildings on Monday amid mounting pressure to follow a number of other European countries in limiting large public gatherings.

Following this meeting it was decided that the Dublin St Patrick’s Day Parade should be cancelled.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Monday he expects a “rapid escalation” in Covid-19 cases and said the virus could temporarily disrupt daily life.

“It could change the way temporarily all of us go about parts of our lives and it could impact our workplace, our schools and our families,” he said.

The French government announced on Sunday it was banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, right, and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan at Government Buildings on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Germany’s health minister has recommended a similar ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people, although it is not yet government policy, while Italy has put almost a quarter of the country in lockdown.

An Irish-born expert in molecular evolution has warned that Ireland is like Italy a few weeks ago . “There is no reason to think that Ireland and Italy are so different,” Prof James McInerney told RTÉ Radio. “Ireland’s future is not so different from Italy.”

The FAI has issued a handshake ban for players and officials “until futher notice” in a bid to contain the outbreak.

This follows on from a UEFA directive for their competitions.

UK

In the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting of senior ministers to discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis following the UK’s third death linked to the illness.

Public Health England confirmed on Sunday evening that a man in his 60s, with underlying health problems, died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

It came on the day that confirmed cases of the virus in the UK reached 278, after more than 23,500 people had been tested. Mr Johnson will tell a meeting of the Government’s Cobra committee on Monday that tackling the outbreak will require a “national and international effort”.

In the United States, officials are preparing to receive thousands of people on board a cruise ship with at least 21 people on board infected by the coronavirus.

Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities organised flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

More than 3,500 people on the ship come from 54 countries, including Ireland. - Additional reporting agencies