Coronavirus: Italy under lockdown as Taoiseach warns of unprecedented crisis

The movements of Italy’s population of 60 million is being severely limited on Tuesday as the lockdown area was extended to the whole of Italy, not just the most severely affected areas of the north.

On Monday night, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said after Italy’s death toll jumped by 97 to 463 that it was the country’s “darkest hour”.

Worldwide, the number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 110,000, in 105 countries. There have been 3,817 deaths. The EU’s disease prevention agency is set to tighten its advice as evidence emerged people showing no symptoms could spread the virus.

Main points

In Ireland all St Patrick’s Day festival events across the State were cancelled on Monday in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Monday delivered a bleak assessment of the potential consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is possible we are facing events that are unprecedented in modern times,” Mr Varadkar said later, at a press conference unveiling a €3 billion aid package to deal with the crisis.

The virus cannot be stopped, he admitted, but “it can be slowed” with the right response from the health service and across society.

“We only have so many arrows in our quiver,” he warned, adding that resources were finite. “And it’s really important that we don’t fire all our shots at first.”

The Taoiseach referenced death rates for the virus ranging from under 1 per cent to over 3 per cent, meaning large numbers of people could die of the disease in a worst-case scenario.

Mr Varadkar warned more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar said: “What we have seen from other countries and what we have seen from what is available at the moment, is that we could we could easily have 50 or 60 per cent of our population contracting Covid-19. “

“For the vast majority of the population this will be a mild illness and may even by asymptomatic. However, there will be a significant part of the population who will require critical care.” He added: “A percentage that we don’t honestly know yet - it could be one per cent or three per cent - mortality.

Mr Varadkar said he thinks the Irish health system “will cope as best as possible”, but would struggle if the virus were to spread rapidly.

With regards to sick pay Mr Varadkar said “conditionality will be waived” when it comes to people being off work if they have Covid-19.

“The whole objective here is that people who have symptoms and are told to stay at home will come forward and not fear doing so for economic reasons,” he added. He said the Irish government has a plan in place if Covid-19 becomes a pandemic. He said: “We have a pandemic plan but it needs to be updated and we will most likely have an updated plan by Friday.

Three newly discovered cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday evening, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the Republic to 24. The three new cases included females from the west and south of the country in close contact with cases and a female healthcare worker from the south in close contact with a patient.

The scale of the crisis is likely to add renewed impetus to the Government formation talks. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are due to resume talks on Tuesday.

The new cases involved three women who had close contact with a confirmed case. Two, including one healthcare worker, are in the south of the country. One is in the west.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told a meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 earlier that the outbreak was a pandemic, even if that term was not actually being used officially. If the health system becomes overwhelmed, guidance may have to be given over the phone by medical professionals.

According to those present at a briefing for leaders of the Opposition, Mr Varadkar indicated decisions may need to be taken at some point on the closure of schools and workplaces.

They were told the crisis could last between 12 and 22 weeks.

Dr Holohan is said to have outlined three possible scenarios, which would see either 25 per cent, 50 per cent or 75 per cent of the population contracting the virus.

Funds available to the next government to invest in measures on climate change, health and housing will be significantly curtailed.

Separately, according to recommendations from the Irish Association of Funeral Directors to its members, funeral services should not take place for people who die from the disease until later, and their remains should be brought straight to the crematorium or cemetery for committal.

In the US people are disembarking in Oakland, California from virus-hit cruise ship Grand Princess.

In China president Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its efforts to control the virus are working.

South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing total infections in Asia’s biggest outbreak outside mainland China to 7,513. The death toll rose by three to 54, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The numbers are expected to be updated later on Tuesday. - Additional reporting Agencies