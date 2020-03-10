Coronavirus: Italy under lockdown as Taoiseach warns of unprecedented crisis

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said people should not travel to any part of Italy unless it is absolutely necessary.

The movements of Italy’s population of 60 million is being severely limited on Tuesday as the lockdown area was extended to the whole of Italy, not just the most severely affected areas of the north.

On Monday night, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said after Italy’s death toll jumped by 97 to 463 that it was the country’s “darkest hour”.

Mr Coveney said that while the government can advise Irish citizens not to travel to Italy “we cannot control a country in lockdown” and stop Italian citizens from travelling to Ireland.

Main points

Up to 60 per cent of Irish population could get virus

DFA advises people not to travel to any part of Italy

Ministers and opposition leaders taken aback by scale of challenge

US stock markets plunge

Entire country of Italy put on lockdown

Three new cases detected in Ireland

All St Patrick’s Day parades cancelled

Worldwide, the number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 110,000, in 105 countries. There have been 3,817 deaths. The EU’s disease prevention agency is set to tighten its advice as evidence emerged people showing no symptoms could spread the virus.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan tells Cabinet subcommittee that outbreak is a pandemic

All St Patrick’s Day festival events across the State were cancelled on Monday in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar delivered a bleak assessment of the potential consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is possible we are facing events that are unprecedented in modern times,” Mr Varadkar said later, at a press conference unveiling a €3 billion aid package to deal with the crisis.

The virus cannot be stopped, he said, but “it can be slowed” with the right response from the health service and across society.

The Taoiseach warned more than half of the population could contract Covid-19. He referenced death rates for the virus ranging from under 1 per cent to more than 3 per cent, meaning large numbers of people could die of the disease in a worst-case scenario.

“For the vast majority of the population this will be a mild illness and may even by asymptomatic,” he said. “However, there will be a significant part of the population who will require critical care.”

On sick pay, Mr Varadkar said “conditionality will be waived” when it comes to people being off work if they have Covid-19. “The whole objective here is that people who have symptoms and are told to stay at home.”

He said the Irish government has a plan in place if Covid-19 becomes a pandemic.

Three newly discovered cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday evening, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the Republic to 24. The three new cases included females from the west and south of the country in close contact with cases and a female healthcare worker from the south in close contact with a patient.

The scale of the crisis is likely to add renewed impetus to the Government formation talks. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are due to resume talks on Tuesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told a meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 earlier that the outbreak was a pandemic, even if that term was not actually being used officially.

The crisis could last between 12 and 22 weeks, according to those present at a briefing for leaders of the Opposition.

Dr Holohan is said to have outlined three possible scenarios, which would see either 25 per cent, 50 per cent or 75 per cent of the population contracting the virus.

Funds available to the next government to invest in measures on climate change, health and housing will be significantly curtailed.

In the US people are disembarking in Oakland, California from virus-hit cruise ship Grand Princess.

In China president Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its efforts to control the virus are working.

South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing total infections in Asia’s biggest outbreak outside mainland China to 7,513. The death toll rose by three to 54, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The numbers are expected to be updated later on Tuesday. - Additional reporting Agencies