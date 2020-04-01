Coronavirus: It will take 10 days to reach testing goal, says Harris

It will probably take 10 days to fully ramp up lab services for coronavirus testing around the country, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Testing will not change medical advice and anyone with symptoms must stay at home, he told RTÉ radio.

Mr Harris said the Government was encountering supply constraints that the rest of the world is experiencing, but he was satisified that the health service was doing everything to increase testing.

Ireland is still testing more per head of population than most countries in the EU, he said.

Main points:

Tuesday saw the highest daily figures yet for deaths and newly confirmed cases of Covid-19, though the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the figures were in line with current trends.

Another 17 patients – 13 men and four women – diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, officials reported on Tuesday evening.

Eight of the deaths occurred in the east of the country, three in the south, three in the northwest, and three in the west.

In Northern Ireland, six additional deaths were recorded, bringing the number of fatalities in the North to 28. And total cases reached 586.

The number of Covid-19 test results being produced at laboratories around the country is 1,500 a day as a significant shortfall in testing equipment hits Ireland.

The figure is just 10 per cent of the Government’s stated goal of 15,000 test results being produced per day. A Department of Health spokeswoman on Tuesday night said the goal remained and it was hoped it could be achieved by mid-April.

Public health officials are to step up efforts to tackle coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and hospitals in response to a large increase of clusters of the disease in residential settings.

Among the measures expected to be introduced are increased availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and health checks for nursing home staff.

Outbreak teams are to be set up to combat specific clusters of the disease, and the Health Information and Quality Authority and the Mental Health Commission are to risk assess residential institutions.

The regulations necessary to allow gardaí arrest people who are not complying with Government policy on social distancing are expected to be signed shortly, possibly as early as Wednesday.

Mr Harris is to sign the regulations which will give the gardaí extensive new powers including the power to enforce a cordon around a designated geographical area, or arrest anyone who impedes a Garda in implementing the provisions of the Covid-19 emergency measures.

The law allows that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction by a garda who is seeking to impose the social distancing rules, is guilty of an offence that can lead to a prison sentence of up to six months.

The new law also allows for the shutting down of gatherings or events, including religious gatherings, and for ordering groups in certain areas to stay in their homes, or other places, if necessary.