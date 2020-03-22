Coronavirus in Ireland: Fourth death confirmed in Republic as cases rise to 906

A fourth person has died from coronavirus in the Republic and 121 new cases have been confirmed, the Department of Health said on Sunday evening.

The patient who died is a male, in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

There are now 906 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

There are also now about 40,000 people in Ireland waiting for a test for the disease, the HSE said at a briefing on Sunday.

The HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said the average waiting period for a test was now between four and five days.

However Ms O’Connor said the HSE had accelerated the provision of testing sites and was looking to reduce the waiting period in the coming days.

The HSE said at the moment there were 35 testing sites operating in Ireland and said by Tuesday this would increase to 41 centres.

It said the largest of these was opening on Sunday at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and this centre can provide 1,000 tests per day.

The LÉ Samuel Beckett navy vessel is now being used as a testing site in Dublin. The HSE is looking at providing up to 50 testing centres.

About 13,000 people have already been tested in the Republic for the coronavirus and 785 have been identified with the virus. Three people have died.

Repatriation

The Government has announced a flight to bring home more than 100 Irish people stranded in Peru.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said an agreement has been reached between British Airways and Aer Lingus to charter a flight.

“Between British Airways and Aer Lingus, we now have an agreement to charter a BA plane, to send it to Lima,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

Mr Coveney said there are 135 Irish citizens in Peru, most of them are backpackers, but they are spread out in different parts across the country.

Any decision to further tighten restrictions on the movement of people to deal with the coronavirus crisis will be taken on foot of medical advice and not political pressure, Mr Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney said a tightening of restrictions will be taken if required and based on advice by the Chief Medical Office, Dr Tony Holohan.

The Tánaiste’s comments on RTÉ’s This Week programme comes after Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that workplaces where people cannot adequately practice social distancing should close.

Separately, a second patient has died of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health (DoH) in the North said the patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in hospital.

Hospital

Overall Ms O’Connor said there were now 177 people in Irish hospitals with coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

She said this had increased from 151 on Saturday morning.

Ms O’Connor said there were currently 29 people who had contracted the coronavirus in hospital intensive care units. However, she warned that this figure would change in the days and weeks ahead.

However, she said there was capacity in the hospital system to deal with growing numbers of patients with Covid-19.

She said there were 2,243 vacant beds in the hospital system at present, including 173 ICU beds.

On foot of concerns raised by doctors about a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for use when dealing with patients with Covid-19, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the health service had “a good stock overall”.

He said in the last week or so in some particular areas and hospitals “things ran tighter than others and we have been looking at some re-distribution.”

“To reassure people, we have been working in a very difficult market and have been securing significant orders including one for more than €200 million in China.

He said orders for this equipment would include 11 million masks, one million goggles, 400,000 gowns and suits.

Supplies of the new equipment would be air freighted to Ireland, the HSE chief said.

Mr Reid also said he expected to see the emergence of significant clusters of cases of coronavirus.

A member of the National Ambulance Service on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin where defence forces tents have been set up alongside the LE Samuel Beckett ahead of it becoming operational as a testing centre for Covid-19. Photograph: PA

Hospital beds

Mr Reid said the HSE was working with the private hospital sector and overall there would now be a capacity for about 500 intensive care beds.

He said procurement of ventilators was continuing. “We’ve already secured 300 and a further 1,000 will be delivered over the coming weeks.

Mr Reid said the pandemic would place the Irish health service under stress “like we’ve never known before”’ over the coming weeks.

He said the scale of the problem would put the regular winter overcrowding experienced in Irish hospitals “into context”.

“We are at the beginning of this process and impact it will have on Ireland”, he said. However, he said the health service was planning for what was to come.

The HSE is looking to establish 10,000 beds including field hospitals where those who are less acutely sick can be cared for without visiting a hospital.

He said he could take no satisfaction from the fall in the number of new confirmed cases reported on Saturday. He said the numbers would rise but there might be troughs on the odd occasions.

Specialist in public health medicine Dr Sarah Doyle said an increase in the level of testing for the coronavirus would inevitably lead to a rise in the number of confirmed cases. She said the health service wanted to find these cases so contact tracing of others who may have been infected could be carried out.

Contact tracing

Mr Reid said the scale of contact tracing would increase significantly with more than 1,000 people involved shortly.

Dr Doyle said the chances of someone contracting the Covid-19 virus were still low but that this was increasing.

She said there were no plans to introduce testing for people who had no symptoms or randomised testing.

Asked about reports of a cluster of positive cases at a nursing home, the HSE said outbreaks of infectious diseases in nursing homes were not uncommon and staff were used to dealing with these issues. However, the scale and numbers would be extremely challenging.

The HSE has asked the media not to identify any nursing homes concerned.

The HSE also said the it had commenced interviewing some of the 50,000 people who had put their names forward to work in the health service to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

It said, around 1,500 nurses had said they were currently not working in the Irish health system and they were the priority (to recruit), as were the 1,000 doctors who had volunteered including 200 not currently in the Irish system.

It said about 400 ambulance personnel have also put their names forward.