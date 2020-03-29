Coronavirus: HSE braces for possible peak of Covid-19 cases in mid-April

The HSE is preparing for a surge of coronavirus cases with 1,200 critical care beds but is unsure by how much the State’s intensive care unit (ICU) capacity will be exceeded when the pandemic peaks here.

The State’s highest-ranking healthcare officials, at a briefing on Sunday morning, said there were up to 1,200 ICU beds in the country’s public and private hospitals. But they were unable to say by how much ICU capacity in the system could be exceeded by in a surge of severe Covid-19 infections.

The HSE said that no single ICU unit in an Irish hospital had reached capacity yet. But HSE chief executive Paul Reid told RTE in an interview after the briefing that the possibility of existing ICU beds being full in just over two weeks was “a very significant concern.”

There are currently 88 critically ill patients with Covid-19 in ICU beds, of which 66 per cent are in Dublin hospitals. This is almost a seven-fold increase in the past 10 days.

The rapid increase in the number of sick patients needing ICU beds was one of the reasons why the Government directed people to “stay at home” with a range of new restrictions last Friday.

There are close to 500 dedicated ICU beds in the public and private hospitals, Mr Reid told a briefing as the HSE showed off a new facility in Citywest, west Dublin that could accommodate more than 1,000 people needing care during the pandemic.

He said that the health system had 1,000 ventilators - essential life-saving medical devices to keep people alive as they fight Covid19 - and another 200 to 300 in the State’s private hospitals.

The HSE has secured a further 300 ventilators and would be “securing” a further 100 a week over the coming weeks, said Mr Reid.

Dr Sarah Doyle, the HSE public health consultant, said that it was “critical” that people over 70 years of age and the extremely medical vulnerable comply with the Government’s “cocooning” direction to remain within their homes for the next 14 days because of the limited ICU capacity.

“The recommendations around cocooning are critical because those are the people who will be the ones who will require ICU beds and who may be at risk of dying if they get infected,” she said.

Asked if the Government may have to exceed the lockdown on public movement may have to be extended beyond Easter Sunday, April 12th, Dr Doyle said this depended on public compliance.

“If people can comply with those [recommendations], then what is being done may be adequate but it needs to be kept under constant review,” she said at the briefing.

There have been 36 coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic and 2,415 confirmed cases after the State’s health emergency team reported 14 more deaths and 294 new cases on Saturday.

Mr Reid warned that the country’s hospitals and health system would come “under very significant pressure” over the coming weeks.

It was “impossible to predict” when the peak of coronavirus cases would hit the system, he said. The HSE is working towards a peak in the middle of next month, between April 10th and 14th.

“A peak will come and go whenever but we will continue to have an exceptionally large number of people availing of our services once that peak has passed,” said the HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor.