Coronavirus: Hotline needed for workers concerned over social distancing - O’Dea

The Government should establish a confidential hotline for workers who are concerned their employers aren’t adhering to physical distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Limerick City TD Willie O’Dea, Fianna Fáil’s spokesman has said he has been contacted by workers of large employers who are concerned that physical distancing is not being followed in the workplace.

Mr O’Dea said that many workers are also unsure if they are essential workers, as their employers claim in order to encourage them to attend work during the severe restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Only workers deemed essential by the Government are allowed work from their places of work and do not have to stay at home.

“These are many big outfits where there is no social distancing,” Mr O’Dea said of his constituency. He said there is no clarity from either the HSE or Health and Safety Authority on what can be done and said that concerned workers should be able to contact a confidential hotline to convey their concerns.

The hotline could then lead to inspections, he added, and said many workers were concerned they could get Covid-19 in their workplace and bring it home to their families.