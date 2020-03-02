Coronavirus: Health officials defend decision not to name school with first case

The State’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has defended the handling of the country’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, which has forced the closure of a Dublin secondary school on infection control grounds.

More than 400 students of the school are today beginning two weeks off after public health officials ordered it to shut to prevent the spread of the disease.

Dr Holohan again declined to identify the school pointing out that confidentiality must be maintained so that the public would feel confident about coming forward if they thought they might have contracted the virus.

A series of measures had been outlined to parents of pupils at the school urging the students to limit their social interactions and not to attend social gatherings.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) will hold a public meeting on Monday evening for parents who will also be texted daily to check on symptoms so there can be immediate action and follow up if necessary.

“We felt this was a proportionate measure, in the event that someone else becomes ill, they can be diagnosed quickly,” Dr Holohan said on Monday.

The senior health official said he understood the impact this could have on families with parents potentially having to take time off work to care for their child, and it was a decision that had not been taken lightly.

Minister for Health Simon Harris defended the HSE’s decision not to publicly name the affected school. In a post on Twitter he said health officials “have to protect anyone who comes forward with symptoms of coronavirus.”

“They are acting in the public interest and helping our national and global efforts to contain this virus. Contact tracing ensures anyone who needs to know knows,” he said.

Dr Holohan said decisions from sports clubs near the school to cancel training sessions were not necessary. The HSE will find ways to work with all organisations to help provide responses that were proportionate, he said.

He warned that social media had highlighted concerns that had no basis in fact. “Anyone with access to social media, has access to hse.ie for accurate information,” he said.

Some of the information being shared on social media was “completely false” and the public should rely only on “trusted sources,” he said.

St Patrick’s Day

Dr Holohan said this was a fast changing situation and it was difficult to predict what might be of concern in 10 days time, such as large gatherings like the St Patrick’s Day parade.

The chief medical officer was also adamant that the country has sufficient hospital isolation rooms, and pointed out that most people who had been infected elsewhere had experienced only a mild infection.

When asked about the possibility of people being infected a second time, Dr Holohan said this was “an open scientific question” as there was much still unknown about the virus.

Public health officials are expected to decide on Monday on restrictions that will apply to mass gatherings in light of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The restrictions to be decided by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) may affect the St Patrick’s Day Festival and other big events such as concerts and sports matches over the coming months.

Last week a decision was taken to cancel the Ireland vs Italy Six Nations rugby match, due to take place in the Aviva Stadium this Saturday. This came after a significant outbreak of the coronavirus in parts of northern Italy.

The NPHET made the decision to close the Dublin school upon learning that the first person in the Republic to test positive for the virus had became ill after returning from Italy and going back to school. He is currently in isolation in a hospital in the capital.