Coronavirus: Grogan’s pub in central Dublin to close for two weeks

Grogan’s pub in central Dublin has announced it is closing its doors for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement posted on its twitter page, the management of the popular Grogan’s Castle Lounge on William Street said that due to the “small size of our pub it is impossible to ensure our customers and staff keep the recommended social distancing”. It said it would close tonight until March 29th.

It said the decision was made following advice from the Government and Licensed Vintners’ Association in relation to public gatherings.

On Thursday the Government called for gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors to be cancelled.

However it has been left up to pubs to decide themselves if they will close or limit the numbers they allow into their premises as part of efforts to deal with coronavirus.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Thursday that “individual premises and establishments around the country will have to decide how to respond to that.”

Tweet Stay safe everyone❤️ pic.twitter.com/v0y8W6Rmg4 — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) March 14, 2020

He stressed “the clear medical guidance we’ve been given as a Government is that we should not find ourselves in social gatherings in an indoor capacity where there are more than 100 people”.

On Thursday chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan acknowledged the challenges for pubs and restaurants.

He said that “certain restaurants already anecdotally have begun to put in place measures to provide social distancing while still providing a customer experience for people”.

Dr Holohan said they had a responsibility to help businesses to continue to operate but at the same time ensuring “an environment that does not contribute to risks and then the transmission of this particular virus”.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney agreed it was for pubs to decide for themselves whether to remain open.

He said “these are very clear guidelines in terms of numbers, what’s appropriate and what’s not.

“Business owners and operators will have to accommodate these asks in terms of how they run their businesses.”

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said restaurants, cafes and other businesses can stay open but should look at ways that they can implement the public health advice on social distancing.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), the representative body for Dublin publicans,has called for clarity for how pubs should address the coronavirus situation.