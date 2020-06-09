Coronavirus: Government’s strategy is right way to deal with pandemic, committee hears

The strategy laid out by Government is the right strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, the chair of the Irish Epidemiology Modelling Advisory Group has told the special Oireachtas committee on the virus.

Prof Philip Nolan said that “different scientists have different judgments in the face of incomplete evidence”when asked about the open letter by 1,000 Irish researchers calling for a policy rethink to crush Covid-19.

He said the strategy is not one of mitigation or living with an ongoing or significant levels of transmission, but of suppression.

The letter by leading scientists and epidemiologists called for stronger short-term measures to eliminate the virus.

Prof Nolan said, however, that he fully supported the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). “I support them and they accord with my judgment. No strategy utterly insulates us from the virus.”

He told Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly that there will be renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 disease across Europe which would be in “small waves.”

Prof Nolan told the committee that “the management of the second wave will be different form the first wave. There could be more targeted measures introduced to control future outbreak.”

Asked by Mr Donnelly if Irish society will be fully functioning by the end of the year, Prof Nolan said, “I don’t have a crystal ball on this and could not give a probability on the likelihood”.

“Our behaviour will continue to be modified by this virus for some time to come.”

He said that when people talk about a second wave it “gives the impression that some overwhelming second wave will wash over” society.

“It is probable that at some point in the future an incidence of the virus will increase again,” he said.

There would be new outbreaks and public health care would be required to intervene and control.