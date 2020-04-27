Coronavirus: Government admits growing frustration among public over restrictions

The public’s “patience and resolve” to comply with Covid-19 restrictions is “waning”, a senior government official has said, appealing for people to “keep going as best we can”.

Liz Canavan was speaking at the daily Covid-19 briefing at Government Buildings Monday morning, where she expressed concern at reports on social media “that some people are getting very fed up of the social distancing measures”.

“They’re feeling confined, they’re stuck in the house or local area, and they’re having to queue to get into shops. We do know how frustrating it is, and we know people’s patience and resolve is waning,” she said.

But she appealed to people to continue to observe the lockdown. “This is what is required of each and everyone of us at each step to delay the transmission of Covid-19. We know that call has not fallen on deaf ears so far . . . For now we just need to keep going as best we can,” Ms Canavan said.

Later, asked if the Government wished to dampen expectations of the restrictions being relaxed next week, Ms Canavan said they were guided by the public health advice in the first instance and the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan had previously issued the same message. It is not yet clear what actions would be taken next week, she indicated.

However she said that the Government was very conscious of “anticipator behaviour”, where “people get ahead of where we need to be”. There is a danger that people will expect relaxation of the restrictions next week, and will begin to reduce their observation of social distancing over the coming weekend, she warned. On May 5th, an update on the restrictions will be given to the public with a roadmap for lifting the measures due to be published before that date.

Ms Canavan also supplied updated figures on the people in receipt of State supports due to Covid-19. Almost 50,000 employers are now availing of the wage support scheme for almost 350,000 workers. Total payments under the scheme have now reached In addition, 591,000 people are in receipt of the €350 a week special Covid-19 welfare payment, which will be in their bank accounts on Tuesday, she said.

Testing

Meanwhile, the chair of the Covid-19 Expert Advisory Group has said there is a delicate balancing act between testing and restrictions which was why there had been a move to change the testing criteria.

Adjusted testing criteria, to be introduced early next week, will lead to increased referrals for testing from GPs.

Dr Cillian De Gascun warned that there will need to be “triage” testing because if every GP (there are 3,500) were to broaden the case definition for testing and refer two more patients every day that would be manageable, but if they were to refer four more patients per day that would “potentially” put “significant pressure” on testing facilities. He said he wanted to see more testing to determine the level of infection in the community.

Dr De Gascun, who is also director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory

told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that the number of people dying from coronavirus is still a concern. The current figures provided “a mixed picture” he said. The numbers going into hospital and into intensive care are going down, which was positive, but the number of deaths were still a matter for concern.

Another 26 have people died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,087 in the Republic. There were a further 701 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of known cases to 19,262.

Dr De Gascun said that in the context of the number of deaths, there was a lapse between when patients were diagnosed as having acquired the virus and when they died.

The patients who died this week could have been infected weeks ago, he said.

From an infection perspective all deaths from the virus should be registered, he said.

Dr De Gascun also said those who exercise should be conscious of others and observe a wider distance because “they are panting or breathing more heavily, exhaling more. They should give others a wide berth.”

Dr De Gascun also said he was not “anti-masks” but that surgical masks should be prioritised for health workers and if the public wished they should wear cotton masks in retail settings.

Loosening of restrictions for over 70s

Obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Carmen Regan has said that “a lot of joined up thinking” is required with regard to testing and the lifting of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We are in the containment phase, testing will have to be ramped up,”she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Dr Regan said she anticipates some loosening of the restrictions on the 0ver-70s who will be allowed go for short walks and to go shopping at specific times, if they are wearing masks.

Delays in testing

Meanwhile, delays in reaching the weekly target of 100,000 coronavirus tests until the third week in May raise doubts about the State’s capacity to lift lockdown restriction when they expire next week.

Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid said on Sunday the health service would not reach the weekly target until later in May – after the latest restrictions expire on May 5th – despite its concerns about the capacity to meet the target set by by the Department of Health’s health emergency team 10 days ago.

The 100,000 weekly tests is a critical step to help public-health experts track infection rates as lockdown measures are relaxed in order to assess whether they are leading to new Covid-19 cases.

Mr Reid said the HSE had been operating on a “war zone” footing since the crisis began but a more sustainable model was needed to manage the virus “well into 2020, mostly likely into 2021”.

He acknowledged that there were “constructive tensions” between the HSE and the department after its emergency team announce plans to ramp up testing to 100,000 suspected cases a week.

Last night, Dr Mary Favier, president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, warned that – beyond testing – without a ramping up of “critical” contact tracing to identify others infected by a new case, there would be “a further inevitable surge in infection rates” that would place “significant additional pressures” on GPs and the wider healthcare services.