Coronavirus: Further nine deaths reported in the Republic

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a further nine people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,651 coronavirus-related deaths in the State, it said in its latest update on the pandemic, issued on Saturday evening.

As of midnight on Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of the disease in the Republic.

More to follow...