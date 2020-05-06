Coronavirus: Further 37 deaths and 265 new cases confirmed

A further 37 people have died of Covid-19 in Ireland and 265 new cases have been confirmed, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said.

A total of 1,375 people have so far died after contracting the disease in the State, according to figures published on Wednesday evening. In all, 22,248 cases have been confirmed here since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The latest figures come as the GAA confirmed that no intercounty matches are expected take place before October. It has also directed counties to suspend all training until further notice.

The association said it does still hope to play county and club competitions this year, subject to public health advice, but that facilities should remain closed until July 20th at the earliest, at which point phase four of the Government’s coronavirus exit plan commences.

GPs have been informed that the criteria for Covid-19 testing has been broadened and will no longer be confined to those in at-risk groups.

People who have a cough, fever or shortness of breath will now be able to get tested for the disease following the decision by NPHET.

Reduced supports

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said Government income and wage supports introduced in response to the Covid-19 crisis are set to be reduced in the weeks ahead.

He indicated that the wage subsidy payments, which firms are using to keep some 400,000 people in their jobs, will continue in a modified way beyond the current expiry date at the end of June. Mr Donohoe told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland this would be done “in a way that is affordable but also makes sense for our citizens”.

A Dáil battle over changing the pandemic payments is certain, with People Before Profit and Sinn Féin warning they would fight such a move.

The warning came as the European Commission published a forecast suggesting the State’s economy will shrink by about 8 per cent this year due to the impact of the pandemic. The economy is then expected to rebound by about 6 per cent next year, 0 though Brussels warned its predictions are “clouded by a higher than usual degree of uncertainty”.

Separately, a planning meeting over the future of the Leaving Cert exams concluded on Wednesday afternoon without a decision on whether a “plan B” of awarding candidates predicted grades should be used instead.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh attended a meeting with with parents, teachers, school managers and students over plans to hold the Leaving Cert at the end of July.

“Discussions here today will assist in making decisions regarding arrangements for the Leaving Certificate that have students’ best interests at heart and that are guided at all times by the public health advice,” the Minister said afterwards.

Meanwhile, traffic volumes have increased by more than 10 per cent on many routes into the State’s main towns and cities since some restrictions on movement were lifted on Tuesday.

Car volumes on the main roads were up during rush hour on Tuesday morning (7am to 10am) by between 5 and 16 per cent compared to the previous Tuesday.

Figures released by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) show that the largest increase was in cross-border traffic with the M1 north of junction 20, which is the last exit before the Border, up by 16 per cent on Tuesday and 22 per cent on Wednesday.

On the M50 around Dublin, traffic between junction 3 (Navan Road) and junction 7 (N4 Galway road) was up by 10 per cent in both directions on Tuesday. Traffic between Dublin Airport and Swords on the M1 was up by 9 per cent and the N7 at Citywest t was up by 8 per cent.