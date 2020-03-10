Coronavirus: Four new cases in North, Irish airlines suspend flights

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to 16.

All four are adults. One case involved recent travel from Northern Italy. Three can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to Northern Italy.

This brings the number of cases on the island of Ireland to 40. There are 24 confirmed cases in the Republic.

Three newly discovered cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday evening. The three new cases included females from the west and south of the country who had been in close contact with prior cases and a female healthcare worker from the south who was in close contact with a patient.

This afternoon, Ryanair and Aer Lingus said they were suspending all flights to and from and within Italy following the decision of the Italian government to lock down the entire country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Ryanair said the suspension of internal flights would come into force at midnight.

Flights into and out of Italy will be suspended at midnight on Friday, March 13th. The measures will be in place until April 8th.

Aer Lingus has cancelled all flights to and from Italy from Wednesday, March 11th, until April 3rd.

This morning, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said residents of Ireland should not travel to Italy unless it is absolutely necessary.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys has meanwhile cancelled her St Patrick’s trip to the US west coast.

The deserted Corso Venezia main street in downtown Milan on Tuesday morning as a nationwide lockdown begins. Photograph: AFP

Ms Humphreys told Northern Sound radio she needs to remain in Ireland to deal with the effects of the viral outbreak on businesses.

She said she made the decision last Friday. “I’m meeting with the Enterprise Forum this afternoon and the banks later on in the week. In fact, last Friday I made the decision to cancel my St Patrick’s Day trip to San Francisco [and Sacramento] so I could be here to focus on our response to what is an evolving situation.”

Main points

Live coverage of coronavirus as all of Italy in lockdownAer Lingus and Ryanair to suspend flights to and from Italy

Italy temporarily suspends payments of bills, taxes and mortgages

DFA advises people not to travel to any part of Italy

Funeral services for coronavirus victims to be postponed

Irish shares join global rally from biggest sell-off since 2008

Up to 60 per cent of Irish population could get virus

Three new cases detected in Ireland, bringing total to 24

All St Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled

Worldwide, the number of cases has surpassed 110,000

Patients on trollies in Ireland falls as GP referrals slow

Case at Apple in Cork, INM sends staff home from newsroom

The movements of Italy’s population of 60 million is being severely limited after the lockdown area was extended to the whole of Italy last night, not just the most severely affected areas of the north.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

On Monday night, Italy’s death toll from the virus jumped by 97 to 463.

Italy has moved to temporarily suspend the payments of bills, taxes and mortgages to ease pressure on small firms and households.

Mr Coveney said while the Government can advise Irish citizens not to travel to Italy, “we cannot control a country in lockdown”, and could not stop Italian citizens from travelling to Ireland.

A police officer looks on at a checkpoint in Milan. The Italian Government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, limiting people to move only for work or health reasons, in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

There are no experts on the virus as it was unknown prior to nine weeks ago, he said. “We are trying to understand more each day,” the Minister told RTÉ Radio.

Worldwide, the number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 110,000, in 105 countries. There have been 3,817 deaths.

The EU’s disease prevention agency is set to tighten its advice as evidence emerged that people showing no symptoms could spread the virus.

EU leaders will hold an emergency conference call on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a response to the deadly virus.

Also on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the Government was open to implementing difficult decisions, including closing down schools and universities.

Independent News and Media has requested newsroom staff to work from home where possible, while Apple has sent a number of employees to self-isolate following a confirmed case in its Cork office. Lectures at Trinity College Dublin will be suspended from tomorrow.

Irish response

All St Patrick’s Day parades across the State were cancelled on Monday in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

Mr Coveney said while Ireland remains in the containment phase, it was inevitable the country would move into the delay phase as more cases emerged.

Because there is no vaccine and no treatment, the only way of limiting the spread is through good public community care and health care, he said.

“We are trying to provide responses that are proportionate. We are trying to follow public health advice. We need to listen to the experts and the advice they give.”

The Government was not ruling out any course of action, he said. If the virus starts to spread in different clusters around the country, then the Government will delay the spread “as best we can. The challenge is to slow down infection, to give health authorities time to cope.”

Mr Coveney pointed out that even if only a small percentage of those infected suffer a significant health impact, the fatal percentage could mean thousands of deaths.

“This is a challenge that is unprecedented. A lot is happening, advice will be upgraded on a daily basis.”

Any decisions on public gatherings need to be made on the basis of sound evidence, he said. His own schedule for a trip to New York for St Patrick’s Day is being reviewed on a daily basis, he said.

Any measures with regard to the coronavirus are only going to work if the public co-operates. “Together we can save lives.”

Ireland’s Iseq stock market index rallied early on Tuesday, as global equity markets recovered some of the huge losses sustained in the previous session in the biggest sell-off since the 2008 financial crash.

Assessment of impact

On Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar delivered a bleak assessment of the potential consequences of the outbreak in Ireland.

“It is possible we are facing events that are unprecedented in modern times,” Mr Varadkar said later, at a press conference unveiling a €3 billion aid package to deal with the crisis.

The virus cannot be stopped, he said, but “it can be slowed” with the right response from the health service and across society.

The Taoiseach warned more than half of the population could contract Covid-19. He referenced death rates for the virus ranging from under 1 per cent to more than 3 per cent, meaning large numbers of people could die of the disease in a worst-case scenario.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told a meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 earlier that the outbreak was a pandemic, even if that term was not actually being used officially.

The crisis could last between 12 and 22 weeks, according to those present at a briefing for leaders of the Opposition.